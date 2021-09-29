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Bill Gates Wants to Realize Global Vision in His Lifetime
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10 views • September 29, 2021
https://seed177.bitchute.com/0oZQckWMAYU2/2KzEQ0B63Moi.mp4
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/29/bill-gates-harrowing-vision-for-the-world.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210929&mid=DM1005613&rid=1278102464
After years of building a reputation as a “ruthless tech monopolizer,” Bill Gates 2.0 was launched with the creation of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. With this foundation, he reinvented and rebranded himself as one of the world’s most generous philanthropists
However, Gates’ brand of philanthropy creates several new problems for each one it solves and can best be described as “philanthrocapitalism”
Today, Gates monopolizes or wields disproportional influence over the tech industry, global health and vaccines, agriculture and food policy (including biopiracy and fake food), weather modification and other climate technologies, surveillance, education and media
According to Gates, vaccines are phenomenal profit makers, with more than a 20-to-1 return
Gates is now promoting the technocratic “reset” plan, which includes an aggressive climate change agenda, yet Gates’ extensive travel by private jet makes him a top polluter
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/29/bill-gates-harrowing-vision-for-the-world.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210929&mid=DM1005613&rid=1278102464
After years of building a reputation as a “ruthless tech monopolizer,” Bill Gates 2.0 was launched with the creation of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. With this foundation, he reinvented and rebranded himself as one of the world’s most generous philanthropists
However, Gates’ brand of philanthropy creates several new problems for each one it solves and can best be described as “philanthrocapitalism”
Today, Gates monopolizes or wields disproportional influence over the tech industry, global health and vaccines, agriculture and food policy (including biopiracy and fake food), weather modification and other climate technologies, surveillance, education and media
According to Gates, vaccines are phenomenal profit makers, with more than a 20-to-1 return
Gates is now promoting the technocratic “reset” plan, which includes an aggressive climate change agenda, yet Gates’ extensive travel by private jet makes him a top polluter
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