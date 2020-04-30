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Coddling the criminals-
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6 views • April 30, 2020
You have to ask yourself why criminals are coddled? Why in this day and age we unleash people back into the society when it’s proven that some re offend? How is it that you’re not a criminal but yet you get treated like one? Especially now... in the time of covid? What is going on here?
A personal story that is 100 true - and I know people who have experienced the same thing -
Threaten me, wish harm to me lol I don’t care 🤷♀️- the truth is the truth.
A personal story that is 100 true - and I know people who have experienced the same thing -
Threaten me, wish harm to me lol I don’t care 🤷♀️- the truth is the truth.
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