Pope Meets With Biden & G7 Leaders. 100 Comedians go to the Vatican To Submit To Pope Francis
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
1
53 views • 10 months ago

Pope Francis is first pope to address G7 summit, meets with Biden, world leaders


What is the Mark of The Beast? https://youtu.be/_-9mpG6-szY


Pope Francis warns AI poses risk to 'human dignity itself' as he becomes first pontiff to address G7

Francis has expressed his concern over the endangerment to "human dignity itself" represented by artificial intelligence taking away people's choices.


Pope Francis has issued a warning about AI as he became the first pontiff to address the G7 summit of world leaders.


A hush fell as he entered the room in his wheelchair - and he greeted each of the leaders in turn, including President Biden, President Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak.


His countryman, Argentinian President Javier Milei, gave him an especially warm welcome, while there was a hug from Jordan's King Abdullah and a whispered exchange with President Biden.


#PopeFrancis

#JoeBiden

#G7

#AI

#Comedians


David House

