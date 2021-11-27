SOS NEW ZEALAND

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SOURCES:
Speaker Trevor Mallard lashes Government for urgently passing Covid-19 law
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/127082246/speaker-trevor-mallard-lashes-government-for-urgently-passing-covid19-law
Police 'will certainly be there' for vaccine pass enforcement - minister
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/455936/police-will-certainly-be-there-for-vaccine-pass-enforcement-minister
CONFLICT OF INTEREST COVID IN AUSTRALIA [MIRRORED]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M6xtOhsyUO1A/
Covid-19: Police and Defence Force will be required to be vaccinated
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/456606/covid-19-police-and-defence-force-will-be-required-to-be-vaccinated
RedPill Expo Dr David Martin Presentation
https://budbromley.files.wordpress.com/2021/11/slides_dr-david-martin_7_nov_2-21.pdf