9-11 Whistleblower

It’s Time To Finally Tell The Truth About 9-11

* After 20 years in congress, Rep. Curt Weldon was about to become chair of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report.

* In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career.

* At 77, he has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-curt-weldon

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1911830764716535845