SOMETHING SIMILAR TO THE PCR TEST WAS A FORM OF PUNISHMENT FOR SLAVES IN EGYPT. IT FIGURES



SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw



Be sure to read the screen to get all the details. It is about damaging the blood brain barrier.

Source: Pirate Pete.

From JC - Information was very scarce on this so I fact checked it and bingo. They said the following which means the video is correct. My comments are in ():

Fact check: COVID-19 tests do not damage the hematoencephalic (blood-brain) barrier or cause brain inflammation



Social media users are sharing posts which claim (it is not just a claim, people have died from this and had to have operations to repair this damage lie #1) that coronavirus tests damage the hematoencephalic barrier, or the blood-brain barrier, allowing bacteria that accumulates in face masks to inflame the brain. (lie #2 that is not the claim) This claim is false. Public Health England confirmed to Reuters that it is not anatomically possible for nasal swabs used in COVID-19 tests to reach the blood-brain barrier. (lie #3 they reach in and because of the hydrogel on the stick they do not have to breach the barrier it will be compromised because of that toxic substance)



The posts show an image of a swab inserted through the nose, accompanied by three further images where the position of the brain is highlighted to show that the top of the swab touches the edge of the brain.



The text accompanying one of the most-shared posts reads, “The corona test has a completely different purpose than the one you believe in or are being told about. Insertion of the wand very deep into the nasal cavities damages the hemato-encephalitic [sic] septum in the depth of the skull That [sic] is why testing is so painful. “



“The goal of this in-depth test is to damage the hemato-encephalitic [sic] barrier and thus provide immediate access to the brain to be susceptible to any influence. Watch out! This effect comes from wearing masks, from bacteria that accumulate on masks and easily leads to inflammation of the brain.” (yes because the blood brain fluid barrier is breached and becomes an ineffective filter to protect fluid around your brain)



Hematoencephalic means the interface between the bloodstream and the brain. The blood-brain barrier, formerly known as the hematoencephalic barrier, filters out drugs and other substances in the blood so they cannot reach the brain. If the blood-brain barrier is broken, the brain may be exposed to toxins, which may be an important factor in long-term brain changes (not good one either).



The long swab described is a nasopharyngeal swab, which is one of the COVID-19 testing methods recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (the same agency profiting off of the whole covid19 genocide).



A spokesperson for Public Health England told Reuters that it is not anatomically possible for these swabs to take samples from the blood-brain barrier: “There is no point in the respiratory tract or nasal cavity where the brain is accessible. It would not be possible to touch the brain with a swab without drilling through the cribriform plate.” (lie #4 and #5 If I shove a stick up your nose far enough it will hit your brain so that is complete bullshit and the idea is to hit that "plate" as it is very thin and you don't need a drill. In fact the chemicals these swabs are dipped in are so toxic they will eat through it eventually).



The cribriform plate forms the roof of the nasal cavity (and what is on the other side? Your brain, they make it sound like it is a lot stronger than it is. In fact it is micro thin).



Nasopharyngeal swabs do not touch the cribriform plate; instead, they are inserted parallel to the nasal floor to take samples from the nasopharynx, which is found between the base of the skull and the soft palate. The Rush Medical Center doctor specifically says that it is important not to veer upwards towards the critical structures in the nose. (It can't be very important, they had improperly trained people doing this through car windows and everywhere else)



Nasal swabs should not hurt, according to UK government advice (when done wrong they hurt like hell it would seem).



Reuters recently debunked similar claims relating to nasopharyngeal swab COVID-19 tests and the blood-brain barrier (lie #6 as they have done no such thing).

VERDICT



False. It is not anatomically possible for COVID-19 tests to collect samples from the blood-brain barrier; instead they take samples from the nasopharynx. (lie #7 to collect from the blood brain barrier is not what is being protested, it is the damage to or the breaching of the blood brain barrier).



I hate these bastards. - JC