The "Left" is the "Right" - Larken Rose

Larken is correct here!
The Left is no different than the Right
BOTH are the Slaves of Political #Parasites and the #Bankers who own them
Our system is a pathetic joke
Every American has been duped into believing that these criminals have "Authority" over us, when in fact, they don't!
YOU need to learn the difference between the LAW
and the illegitimate "Maritime Admiralty Law" Slave System
THE "LEFT" IS THE "RIGHT"