The "Left" is the "Right" - Larken Rose

Larken is correct here!

The Left is no different than the Right

BOTH are the Slaves of Political #Parasites and the #Bankers who own them





Our system is a pathetic joke

Every American has been duped into believing that these criminals have "Authority" over us, when in fact, they don't!





YOU need to learn the difference between the LAW

and the illegitimate "Maritime Admiralty Law" Slave System





PLEASE head over to "Burn the Corporate Fiction" on YouTube and begin your education! I'd also encourage you to subscribe to the "Justinian Deception" on YouTube along with "Eternally Aware"





And while you are at it, head over to Larken Rose's YouTube channel and like this video and subscribe to his channel for more great videos!





original video:

THE "LEFT" IS THE "RIGHT"

https://youtu.be/m4ns3dk-ks0