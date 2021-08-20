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Law Prof. David Clements SHOCKS His Students By Refusing to Wear a Mask!
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350 views • August 20, 2021
He explains to his completely baffled students why he refuses to wear a mask, or get the experimental jab. Their reactions when confronted with the TRUTH are fascinating.
Professor David Clements writes: "Class began August 18, 2021. Welcome to my class. Approximately forty students gathered in their masks upon order of the governor and my university. During the lecture, many students unmasked and breathed the air, but many others were paralyzed with fear. Others, like good little gestapo, fled the class as quickly as they could to report me to my superiors."
Professor David Clements writes: "Class began August 18, 2021. Welcome to my class. Approximately forty students gathered in their masks upon order of the governor and my university. During the lecture, many students unmasked and breathed the air, but many others were paralyzed with fear. Others, like good little gestapo, fled the class as quickly as they could to report me to my superiors."
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