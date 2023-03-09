https://gettr.com/post/p2awytoc90c
2023.03.09 Qin Gang's confidence comes from the CCP's internal cadres' determination to fight the US and recover Taiwan. Wang Qishan's words reflect the core of Xi's ideology - war with the US and to recover Taiwan, continue the CCP's brainwashing, enslavement, and rules of the Chinese people.
秦刚的底气就来自于中共内部和美国干仗的决心和收复台湾的决心。王岐山的言论就是习的核心思想和美国干仗收回台湾。奴役中国人民，继续共产党的洗脑和统治。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.