Big Investors Sells Chinese Tech Stocks

09/13/2022 With the increasingly stringent regulatory environment and zero-COVID policy in Communist China,Investors are selling shares as they worried about the prospects of CCP’s big companies. Naspers’ subsidiary Prosus said it had transferred 192 million Tencent shares to Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, Japan’s SoftBank is massively reducing its stake holding in Alibaba, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is cutting its stake in electric car maker BYD.

