Big Investors Sells Chinese Tech Stocks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1lv452ea
09/13/2022 With the increasingly stringent regulatory environment and zero-COVID policy in Communist China,Investors are selling shares as they worried about the prospects of CCP’s big companies. Naspers’ subsidiary Prosus said it had transferred 192 million Tencent shares to Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, Japan’s SoftBank is massively reducing its stake holding in Alibaba, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is cutting its stake in electric car maker BYD.