Big Investors Sells Chinese Tech Stocks

https://gnews.org/post/p1lv452ea
09/13/2022 With the increasingly stringent regulatory environment and zero-COVID policy in Communist China,Investors are selling shares as they worried about the prospects of CCP’s big companies. Naspers’ subsidiary Prosus said it had transferred 192 million Tencent shares to Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, Japan’s SoftBank is massively reducing its stake holding in Alibaba, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is cutting its stake in electric car maker BYD.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.