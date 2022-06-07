X22 REPORT Ep. 2792b-[D] Day,We Will Have Our Country Back,The [DS] Admits Control Of The People Has Been Lost

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2792b-June 6, 2022[D] Day,We Will Have Our Country Back,The [DS] Admits Control Of The People Has Been LostDurham has what he needs for the next case, watch what happens next. Musk has Twitter where he wants them, they knowingly lied about the bot count on the site, this will not workout well for them in the end. Trump and the patriots are exposing the entire system, the [DS] have lost the narrative and the people and they admit to this. The [DS] will do anything and everything to regain power but this will fail. The 16 year plan has failed and now the people can see this.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love:Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF