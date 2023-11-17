Create New Account
US Business Leaders Betray America and Give China's Xi Jinping a Standing Ovation
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday

China Is preparing for war and our business leaders give a standing ovation to Xi. Money has blinded them from their own destruction.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Bradley Thayer Joins WarRoom To Discuss Xi’s Meeting With American CEO’s And Biden

https://rumble.com/v3w6ps1-bradley-thayer-joins-warroom-to-discuss-xis-meeting-with-american-ceos-and-.html


2. AmericasVoice.news - Human Events with Jack Posobiec 11-16-23 China's meeting with Biden another chess move in the Gobalist Agenda

https://americasvoice.news/video/KZLBrhIQJQahtcy/?related=playlist


3. MSN.com - Chinese companies acquire US Chipmaking equipment despite curbs

https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/money/chinese-companies-acquire-us-chipmaking-equipment-despite-curbs/vi-AA1jWLit?ocid=msedgntp&t=0


4. MSN.com - Daily Express US - Russia shows off devastating 'meteorite' missile in chilling threat to the West

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-shows-off-devastating-meteorite-missile-in-chilling-threat-to-the-west/ar-AA1k3iXg?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=3f0b45ad74824ab3b61a2c1f810c3620&ei=95


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

