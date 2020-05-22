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CHP Talks - Current Issues In Canadian Politics (May 2020)
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12 views • May 22, 2020
May 21, 2020 - CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and CHP Deputy Leader Peter Vogel discuss current issues in Canadian politics. Touching on Bills C-7(euthanasia expansion), C-8 (Conversion Therapy Ban), C-233 (Sex-Selective Abortion, Jim Karahalios's court battle with the CPC, CHP Canada's Convention in Calgary in October, etc.
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GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel!
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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