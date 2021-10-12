X22 REPORT: Good Guys Are Winning, the System Is Scared Of You, What If He Never Left?

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Good Guys Are Winning, The System Is Scared Of You, What If He Never Left?
The [DS] is ramping up their agenda. They are now preparing the narrative, the system is scared of you. Optics are important, the destruction of the [DS]/[CB] needed to be done while Trump was not in the picture, it had to be done while the [DS] thought they were in control. The people needed to see it playout in real time. The good guys are winning. What if Trump is serving his term in the shadows destroying the system.?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.