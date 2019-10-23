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OUTRAGEOUS: GOP Lawmakers No Longer Allowed To View Transcripts Of Impeachment Hearings - 1659 9AM
The Pete Santilli Show
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1 view • October 23, 2019
Speaker Pelosi and the lawless Democrats are running a historic scam on the American people. For the first time in US history Democrat leaders are running a sham impeachment — that was NEVER voted on in the US House of Representatives — and they are holding the entire proceeding in a secret secluded room away from public viewing and away from cameras.Democrats are so worried that they will not be able to control the narrative to their criminal operation that they now are refusing to allow Republican lawmakers to view the transcripts from the impeachment proceedings! E-Militia Article: OUTRAGEOUS: GOP Lawmakers No Longer Allowed To View Transcripts Of Impeachment Hearings http://ow.ly/ib5C30pL70T

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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