List of Blaxploitation Movie Trailers: Expanded Version

A list of (almost) every "blaxploitation" movie trailer by release date. Fan / modern are substituted when originals not available or do not exist. Some have been excluded for NSFW content.



Early Years

1960s

? Cool World

0:00:36 Black Klansman

0:01:17 If He Hollers Let Him Go!

0:03:47 The Split

? Uptight

? Scavengers

? Lost Man

? Change of Mind



1970

0:06:27 Tick Tick Tick

? Black Brigade

? Liberation of LB Jones

? Leo the Last

0:07:30 Halls of Anger

0:09:48 The Landlord

0:12:21 Watermelon Man

0:14:12 Cotton Comes to Harlem

? Right On!

0:16:20 They Call Me Mr Tibbs!

0:18:28 Angel Levine

0:21:02 Black Angels

0:23:14 Soul Soldier



Classic Era

1971

0:25:06 Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song

0:27:46 Shaft

? Speeding Up Time

? Black Love

0:30:56 Bus Is Coming

0:32:08 Honky



1972

? Place Called Today

? Black Jack

? Legend of Charley

0:34:24 Cool Breeze

? Final Comedown

0:37:13 Buck & the Preacher

0:39:58 Top of the Heap

0:42:00 Shaft's Big Score!

0:45:06 Come Back Charleston Blue

0:46:06 Thing with Two Heads

? The Man

0:48:27 Bone

0:49:27 Super Fly

0:51:35 Slaughter

0:54:19 Melinda

0:57:12 Blacula

0:59:04 Hammer

? Is the Father Black Enough?

1:01:30 Lady Sings the Blues

1:05:08 Trouble Man

1:07:38 Black Girl

? Together for Days

1:09:38 Don't Play Us Cheap

1:10:37 Across 110th Street

1:13:34 Hit Man

1:14:45 Black Gunn

1:17:27 Trick Baby



1973

1:19:46 Black Mama White Mama

1:21:39 Black Caesar

? Alabama's Ghost

1:23:55 Savage!

1:25:42 Black Snake

1:27:08 Mean Mother

1:29:28 Book of Numbers

1:29:56 Charley-One-Eye

1:32:27 Ganja & Hess

1:33:27 The Mack

1:34:24 Coffy

1:36:21 Soul of Charley

1:39:11 Sweet Jesus Preacherman

1:42:00 Shaft in Africa

? Super Fly TNT

1:44:56 Scream Blacula Scream

? Fox Style

? Brother on the Run

1:47:00 Cleopatra Jones

? Blackenstein - NSFW

1:49:56 Gordon's War

1:52:35 Detroit 9000

1:55:42 Slaughter's Big Rip-Off

1:58:01 Deliver Us from Evil - TV

2:00:42 Hit!

2:03:45 Spook Who Sat by the Door

2:06:21 Slams

? I Escaped from Devil's Island

2:09:12 Bad Bunch

2:10:48 5 on Black Hand Side

2:13:32 Black 6

2:15:32 Miss Melody Jones

2:18:36 That Man Bolt

2:19:50 Hell Up in Harlem



1974

2:22:00 Get Christie Love - TV

2:23:00 Willie Dynamite

2:25:05 Black Belt Jones

2:28:04 The Arena

2:30:55 Bamboo Gods & Iron Men

2:31:42 Sugar Hill

? Street Sisters

2:33:40 3 Tough Guys

2:36:03 Foxy Brown

2:37:53 Beast Must Die

? Thomasine & Bushrod

2:38:54 Claudine

2:42:08 Honeybaby

? The Take

2:44:14 Dynamite Brothers

2:44:44 Black Eye

2:45:45 Black Connection

? Tough

2:47:40 Truck Turner

2:52:54 3 the Hard Way

2:53:54 Uptown Saturday Night

2:56:05 Education of Sonny Carson

3:00:39 Savage Sisters

3:05:06 Get-Man

3:07:02 Together Bros

3:09:39 Black Samson

3:12:26 Black Godfather

3:14:14 Super Spook

3:17:04 Amazing Grace

3:19:21 Coonskin

3:20:40 Solomon King

3:21:10 The Klansman

3:24:07 Super Dude

? Space Is the Place

3:25:58 Black Dragon

3:28:18 Baby Needs a New Pair of Shoes

3:30:31 Boss

? Black Lolita

3:32:57 Abby

? Black Starlet



1975

3:33:58 TNT Jackson

3:36:00 Mr Ricco

3:38:42 Black Fist

3:41:48 Sheba Baby

3:43:41 Black Gestapo

3:44:15 Black Force

3:47:34 Candy Tangerine Man

3:48:34 Poor Pretty Eddie

3:50:55 Dolemite

3:53:42 Cornbread, Earl & Me

3:56:11 Cooley High

3:56:51 Bucktown

3:59:06 Cleopatra Jones & Casino of Gold

4:01:59 Darktown Strutters

? Lady Cocoa

4:04:28 Train Ride to Hollywood

4:07:39 Let's Do It Again

4:10:23 Take a Hard Ride

4:12:44 Mean Johnny Barrows

4:14:14 Welcome Home Brother Charles

4:17:54 B. Dragon Revenges the Death of Bruce Lee

4:20:50 Friday Foster

? Aaron Loves Angela

? Adiós Amigo

? Bad Black & Beautiful



1976

? Dr. Black Mr. Hyde - NSFW

? Joshua

? Black Shampoo - NSFW

4:23:28 Sparkle

? Leadbelly

4:26:33 Hot Potato - FV

? Velvet Smooth

4:28:05 Zebra Force

4:30:49 No Way Back

4:33:28 Death Journey

4:35:34 Black Heat

4:38:01 Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings

4:40:50 Drum

? Ain't That Just Like a Honkey!

4:42:32 Gang Wars

4:44:08 J.D.'s Revenge

4:46:17 Muthers

? Brotherhood of Death - NSFW

4:48:22 Norman Is That You?

4:51:11 Human Tornado

4:56:25 Car Wash

? Pipe Dreams

4:58:44 Emma Mae

5:00:58 Black Samurai

5:03:30 Monkey Hu$tle



Final Years

1977

5:05:51 Uncle Tom's Cabin

5:06:25 Abar

5:09:37 Brothers

5:13:00 Guy from Harlem

5:14:15 Greased Lightning

? Disco 9000

? Big Time

5:16:20 Death Promise

5:19:19 Bare Knuckles

5:20:16 Piece of the Action

5:22:18 Stayin Alive

5:25:38 Petey Wheatstraw

5:28:19 Which Way Is Up?

5:30:40 Hero Ain't Nothin' But a Sandwich

? Blue Passion

? Mr Mean

? Mr Deathman

? The Baron

5:31:51 Scott Joplin - TV



1978

5:34:19 Blind Rage

5:36:44 Youngblood

5:37:10 Death Dimension

5:42:19 Tattoo Connection

5:43:59 Nurse Sherri

5:44:45 Wiz

5:48:18 Death Force

5:50:46 Blackjack

5:52:58 Hitter

? Lawman Without a Gun - TV

? Super Soul Brother



1979

5:55:16 Ebony Ivory & Jade - TV

5:57:46 Disco Godfather

? Way of B. Dragon

6:02:47 Penitentiary



1980s

6:07:02 Body & Soul

6:09:07 Penitentiary 2

? B. Commando

6:11:40 One Down, Two To Go

6:13:03 Big Score (1983)