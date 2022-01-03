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List of Blaxploitation Movie Trailers: Expanded Version
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4 views • January 03, 2022
A list of (almost) every "blaxploitation" movie trailer by release date. Fan / modern are substituted when originals not available or do not exist. Some have been excluded for NSFW content.
Early Years
1960s
? Cool World
0:00:36 Black Klansman
0:01:17 If He Hollers Let Him Go!
0:03:47 The Split
? Uptight
? Scavengers
? Lost Man
? Change of Mind
1970
0:06:27 Tick Tick Tick
? Black Brigade
? Liberation of LB Jones
? Leo the Last
0:07:30 Halls of Anger
0:09:48 The Landlord
0:12:21 Watermelon Man
0:14:12 Cotton Comes to Harlem
? Right On!
0:16:20 They Call Me Mr Tibbs!
0:18:28 Angel Levine
0:21:02 Black Angels
0:23:14 Soul Soldier
Classic Era
1971
0:25:06 Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song
0:27:46 Shaft
? Speeding Up Time
? Black Love
0:30:56 Bus Is Coming
0:32:08 Honky
1972
? Place Called Today
? Black Jack
? Legend of Charley
0:34:24 Cool Breeze
? Final Comedown
0:37:13 Buck & the Preacher
0:39:58 Top of the Heap
0:42:00 Shaft's Big Score!
0:45:06 Come Back Charleston Blue
0:46:06 Thing with Two Heads
? The Man
0:48:27 Bone
0:49:27 Super Fly
0:51:35 Slaughter
0:54:19 Melinda
0:57:12 Blacula
0:59:04 Hammer
? Is the Father Black Enough?
1:01:30 Lady Sings the Blues
1:05:08 Trouble Man
1:07:38 Black Girl
? Together for Days
1:09:38 Don't Play Us Cheap
1:10:37 Across 110th Street
1:13:34 Hit Man
1:14:45 Black Gunn
1:17:27 Trick Baby
1973
1:19:46 Black Mama White Mama
1:21:39 Black Caesar
? Alabama's Ghost
1:23:55 Savage!
1:25:42 Black Snake
1:27:08 Mean Mother
1:29:28 Book of Numbers
1:29:56 Charley-One-Eye
1:32:27 Ganja & Hess
1:33:27 The Mack
1:34:24 Coffy
1:36:21 Soul of Charley
1:39:11 Sweet Jesus Preacherman
1:42:00 Shaft in Africa
? Super Fly TNT
1:44:56 Scream Blacula Scream
? Fox Style
? Brother on the Run
1:47:00 Cleopatra Jones
? Blackenstein - NSFW
1:49:56 Gordon's War
1:52:35 Detroit 9000
1:55:42 Slaughter's Big Rip-Off
1:58:01 Deliver Us from Evil - TV
2:00:42 Hit!
2:03:45 Spook Who Sat by the Door
2:06:21 Slams
? I Escaped from Devil's Island
2:09:12 Bad Bunch
2:10:48 5 on Black Hand Side
2:13:32 Black 6
2:15:32 Miss Melody Jones
2:18:36 That Man Bolt
2:19:50 Hell Up in Harlem
1974
2:22:00 Get Christie Love - TV
2:23:00 Willie Dynamite
2:25:05 Black Belt Jones
2:28:04 The Arena
2:30:55 Bamboo Gods & Iron Men
2:31:42 Sugar Hill
? Street Sisters
2:33:40 3 Tough Guys
2:36:03 Foxy Brown
2:37:53 Beast Must Die
? Thomasine & Bushrod
2:38:54 Claudine
2:42:08 Honeybaby
? The Take
2:44:14 Dynamite Brothers
2:44:44 Black Eye
2:45:45 Black Connection
? Tough
2:47:40 Truck Turner
2:52:54 3 the Hard Way
2:53:54 Uptown Saturday Night
2:56:05 Education of Sonny Carson
3:00:39 Savage Sisters
3:05:06 Get-Man
3:07:02 Together Bros
3:09:39 Black Samson
3:12:26 Black Godfather
3:14:14 Super Spook
3:17:04 Amazing Grace
3:19:21 Coonskin
3:20:40 Solomon King
3:21:10 The Klansman
3:24:07 Super Dude
? Space Is the Place
3:25:58 Black Dragon
3:28:18 Baby Needs a New Pair of Shoes
3:30:31 Boss
? Black Lolita
3:32:57 Abby
? Black Starlet
1975
3:33:58 TNT Jackson
3:36:00 Mr Ricco
3:38:42 Black Fist
3:41:48 Sheba Baby
3:43:41 Black Gestapo
3:44:15 Black Force
3:47:34 Candy Tangerine Man
3:48:34 Poor Pretty Eddie
3:50:55 Dolemite
3:53:42 Cornbread, Earl & Me
3:56:11 Cooley High
3:56:51 Bucktown
3:59:06 Cleopatra Jones & Casino of Gold
4:01:59 Darktown Strutters
? Lady Cocoa
4:04:28 Train Ride to Hollywood
4:07:39 Let's Do It Again
4:10:23 Take a Hard Ride
4:12:44 Mean Johnny Barrows
4:14:14 Welcome Home Brother Charles
4:17:54 B. Dragon Revenges the Death of Bruce Lee
4:20:50 Friday Foster
? Aaron Loves Angela
? Adiós Amigo
? Bad Black & Beautiful
1976
? Dr. Black Mr. Hyde - NSFW
? Joshua
? Black Shampoo - NSFW
4:23:28 Sparkle
? Leadbelly
4:26:33 Hot Potato - FV
? Velvet Smooth
4:28:05 Zebra Force
4:30:49 No Way Back
4:33:28 Death Journey
4:35:34 Black Heat
4:38:01 Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
4:40:50 Drum
? Ain't That Just Like a Honkey!
4:42:32 Gang Wars
4:44:08 J.D.'s Revenge
4:46:17 Muthers
? Brotherhood of Death - NSFW
4:48:22 Norman Is That You?
4:51:11 Human Tornado
4:56:25 Car Wash
? Pipe Dreams
4:58:44 Emma Mae
5:00:58 Black Samurai
5:03:30 Monkey Hu$tle
Final Years
1977
5:05:51 Uncle Tom's Cabin
5:06:25 Abar
5:09:37 Brothers
5:13:00 Guy from Harlem
5:14:15 Greased Lightning
? Disco 9000
? Big Time
5:16:20 Death Promise
5:19:19 Bare Knuckles
5:20:16 Piece of the Action
5:22:18 Stayin Alive
5:25:38 Petey Wheatstraw
5:28:19 Which Way Is Up?
5:30:40 Hero Ain't Nothin' But a Sandwich
? Blue Passion
? Mr Mean
? Mr Deathman
? The Baron
5:31:51 Scott Joplin - TV
1978
5:34:19 Blind Rage
5:36:44 Youngblood
5:37:10 Death Dimension
5:42:19 Tattoo Connection
5:43:59 Nurse Sherri
5:44:45 Wiz
5:48:18 Death Force
5:50:46 Blackjack
5:52:58 Hitter
? Lawman Without a Gun - TV
? Super Soul Brother
1979
5:55:16 Ebony Ivory & Jade - TV
5:57:46 Disco Godfather
? Way of B. Dragon
6:02:47 Penitentiary
1980s
6:07:02 Body & Soul
6:09:07 Penitentiary 2
? B. Commando
6:11:40 One Down, Two To Go
6:13:03 Big Score (1983)
Early Years
1960s
? Cool World
0:00:36 Black Klansman
0:01:17 If He Hollers Let Him Go!
0:03:47 The Split
? Uptight
? Scavengers
? Lost Man
? Change of Mind
1970
0:06:27 Tick Tick Tick
? Black Brigade
? Liberation of LB Jones
? Leo the Last
0:07:30 Halls of Anger
0:09:48 The Landlord
0:12:21 Watermelon Man
0:14:12 Cotton Comes to Harlem
? Right On!
0:16:20 They Call Me Mr Tibbs!
0:18:28 Angel Levine
0:21:02 Black Angels
0:23:14 Soul Soldier
Classic Era
1971
0:25:06 Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song
0:27:46 Shaft
? Speeding Up Time
? Black Love
0:30:56 Bus Is Coming
0:32:08 Honky
1972
? Place Called Today
? Black Jack
? Legend of Charley
0:34:24 Cool Breeze
? Final Comedown
0:37:13 Buck & the Preacher
0:39:58 Top of the Heap
0:42:00 Shaft's Big Score!
0:45:06 Come Back Charleston Blue
0:46:06 Thing with Two Heads
? The Man
0:48:27 Bone
0:49:27 Super Fly
0:51:35 Slaughter
0:54:19 Melinda
0:57:12 Blacula
0:59:04 Hammer
? Is the Father Black Enough?
1:01:30 Lady Sings the Blues
1:05:08 Trouble Man
1:07:38 Black Girl
? Together for Days
1:09:38 Don't Play Us Cheap
1:10:37 Across 110th Street
1:13:34 Hit Man
1:14:45 Black Gunn
1:17:27 Trick Baby
1973
1:19:46 Black Mama White Mama
1:21:39 Black Caesar
? Alabama's Ghost
1:23:55 Savage!
1:25:42 Black Snake
1:27:08 Mean Mother
1:29:28 Book of Numbers
1:29:56 Charley-One-Eye
1:32:27 Ganja & Hess
1:33:27 The Mack
1:34:24 Coffy
1:36:21 Soul of Charley
1:39:11 Sweet Jesus Preacherman
1:42:00 Shaft in Africa
? Super Fly TNT
1:44:56 Scream Blacula Scream
? Fox Style
? Brother on the Run
1:47:00 Cleopatra Jones
? Blackenstein - NSFW
1:49:56 Gordon's War
1:52:35 Detroit 9000
1:55:42 Slaughter's Big Rip-Off
1:58:01 Deliver Us from Evil - TV
2:00:42 Hit!
2:03:45 Spook Who Sat by the Door
2:06:21 Slams
? I Escaped from Devil's Island
2:09:12 Bad Bunch
2:10:48 5 on Black Hand Side
2:13:32 Black 6
2:15:32 Miss Melody Jones
2:18:36 That Man Bolt
2:19:50 Hell Up in Harlem
1974
2:22:00 Get Christie Love - TV
2:23:00 Willie Dynamite
2:25:05 Black Belt Jones
2:28:04 The Arena
2:30:55 Bamboo Gods & Iron Men
2:31:42 Sugar Hill
? Street Sisters
2:33:40 3 Tough Guys
2:36:03 Foxy Brown
2:37:53 Beast Must Die
? Thomasine & Bushrod
2:38:54 Claudine
2:42:08 Honeybaby
? The Take
2:44:14 Dynamite Brothers
2:44:44 Black Eye
2:45:45 Black Connection
? Tough
2:47:40 Truck Turner
2:52:54 3 the Hard Way
2:53:54 Uptown Saturday Night
2:56:05 Education of Sonny Carson
3:00:39 Savage Sisters
3:05:06 Get-Man
3:07:02 Together Bros
3:09:39 Black Samson
3:12:26 Black Godfather
3:14:14 Super Spook
3:17:04 Amazing Grace
3:19:21 Coonskin
3:20:40 Solomon King
3:21:10 The Klansman
3:24:07 Super Dude
? Space Is the Place
3:25:58 Black Dragon
3:28:18 Baby Needs a New Pair of Shoes
3:30:31 Boss
? Black Lolita
3:32:57 Abby
? Black Starlet
1975
3:33:58 TNT Jackson
3:36:00 Mr Ricco
3:38:42 Black Fist
3:41:48 Sheba Baby
3:43:41 Black Gestapo
3:44:15 Black Force
3:47:34 Candy Tangerine Man
3:48:34 Poor Pretty Eddie
3:50:55 Dolemite
3:53:42 Cornbread, Earl & Me
3:56:11 Cooley High
3:56:51 Bucktown
3:59:06 Cleopatra Jones & Casino of Gold
4:01:59 Darktown Strutters
? Lady Cocoa
4:04:28 Train Ride to Hollywood
4:07:39 Let's Do It Again
4:10:23 Take a Hard Ride
4:12:44 Mean Johnny Barrows
4:14:14 Welcome Home Brother Charles
4:17:54 B. Dragon Revenges the Death of Bruce Lee
4:20:50 Friday Foster
? Aaron Loves Angela
? Adiós Amigo
? Bad Black & Beautiful
1976
? Dr. Black Mr. Hyde - NSFW
? Joshua
? Black Shampoo - NSFW
4:23:28 Sparkle
? Leadbelly
4:26:33 Hot Potato - FV
? Velvet Smooth
4:28:05 Zebra Force
4:30:49 No Way Back
4:33:28 Death Journey
4:35:34 Black Heat
4:38:01 Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
4:40:50 Drum
? Ain't That Just Like a Honkey!
4:42:32 Gang Wars
4:44:08 J.D.'s Revenge
4:46:17 Muthers
? Brotherhood of Death - NSFW
4:48:22 Norman Is That You?
4:51:11 Human Tornado
4:56:25 Car Wash
? Pipe Dreams
4:58:44 Emma Mae
5:00:58 Black Samurai
5:03:30 Monkey Hu$tle
Final Years
1977
5:05:51 Uncle Tom's Cabin
5:06:25 Abar
5:09:37 Brothers
5:13:00 Guy from Harlem
5:14:15 Greased Lightning
? Disco 9000
? Big Time
5:16:20 Death Promise
5:19:19 Bare Knuckles
5:20:16 Piece of the Action
5:22:18 Stayin Alive
5:25:38 Petey Wheatstraw
5:28:19 Which Way Is Up?
5:30:40 Hero Ain't Nothin' But a Sandwich
? Blue Passion
? Mr Mean
? Mr Deathman
? The Baron
5:31:51 Scott Joplin - TV
1978
5:34:19 Blind Rage
5:36:44 Youngblood
5:37:10 Death Dimension
5:42:19 Tattoo Connection
5:43:59 Nurse Sherri
5:44:45 Wiz
5:48:18 Death Force
5:50:46 Blackjack
5:52:58 Hitter
? Lawman Without a Gun - TV
? Super Soul Brother
1979
5:55:16 Ebony Ivory & Jade - TV
5:57:46 Disco Godfather
? Way of B. Dragon
6:02:47 Penitentiary
1980s
6:07:02 Body & Soul
6:09:07 Penitentiary 2
? B. Commando
6:11:40 One Down, Two To Go
6:13:03 Big Score (1983)
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