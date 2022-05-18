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And We Know 5.18.2022 FBI agents flipped/working with DURHAM! Twitter Exposed AGAIN! PA WIN! PRAY!
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216 views • May 19, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Durham has revealed himself.. and many are pumped about how it is going down so far, Twitter folks get caught admitting they are communists, big wins in primaries and some more info on the takeover of the earth by the W H O
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v156thr-5.18.22-fbi-agents-flippedworking-with-durham-twitter-exposed-again-pa-win-.html
Durham has revealed himself.. and many are pumped about how it is going down so far, Twitter folks get caught admitting they are communists, big wins in primaries and some more info on the takeover of the earth by the W H O
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v156thr-5.18.22-fbi-agents-flippedworking-with-durham-twitter-exposed-again-pa-win-.html
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