Ascension into the New Earth with the famous Dr. Lee Merritt!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria, I discuss the challenges to Ascension with Dr Merritt. She is one of America's best known doctors, and I hope you can all listen to her fascinating and positive interview! If we all work together, I know we can and will make this world a much better and happier place! The interview is in German and in English. With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com outofthisworldreadings.com [email protected]
