Pastor John Hagee - The King of the East

John Hagee





Oct 19, 2023





Pastor John Hagee tells us that the Kings of the East found in Scripture represent modern-day China, Japan, and North Korea. China has been buying up U.S. farm land for years. Will they recall their debt? Will the borrower become a slave to the lender? Find out why Pastor believes that the Gog-Magog war has already begun, and how we can prepare as Believers. He is coming as a thief in the night for those who are awaiting His appearance. But He is not coming to rapture those who are not looking for Him. The Battle of Armageddon is coming for those left behind, and the blood will run for 200 miles to the bridle of a horse. Get ready, Church! The King is coming!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irMgg6_EO18