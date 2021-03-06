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How China Caused The World To Lock Down — Lawyer, Michael Senger
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30 views • March 06, 2021
Thank you to http://valuetainment.com/ for producing this! Backing up here as YouTube is likely to censor this sooner or later.
Full transcript and links for this show ▶▶▶ https://dryburgh.com/michael-senger-how-china-caused-the-world-to-lock-down/ (made available from 6pm Eastern, Sunday 7th March)
Please also see related 'Request for Expedited Federal Investigation Into Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies — Open Letter' https://dryburgh.com/federal-investigation-into-scientific-fraud-in-public-health-policies/
(Copyright Valuetainment, March 6, 2021)
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Full transcript and links for this show ▶▶▶ https://dryburgh.com/michael-senger-how-china-caused-the-world-to-lock-down/ (made available from 6pm Eastern, Sunday 7th March)
Please also see related 'Request for Expedited Federal Investigation Into Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies — Open Letter' https://dryburgh.com/federal-investigation-into-scientific-fraud-in-public-health-policies/
(Copyright Valuetainment, March 6, 2021)
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
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