© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNITED STATES OF AFRICA
Follow
0
Share
Report
97 views • August 23, 2021
BABYLON'S IMMINENT COLLAPSE IS UPON US
We can expect desperate measures will continue to be taken to keep itself propped up. Truth must prevail and not be hidden in times such as this. Africa must be wise to these facts in order to not be sucked into America's collapse and thus it needs wise and compassionate leadership to guide in times such as this. Truth must prevail in times such as this. Greed and corruption within Africa, if allowed to continue festering, will devastate and impede African progress. This is not what its people want or deserve for a brighter future is on its way regardless of how dark matters may appear at the moment.
Americans have questioned how roughly 70,000 Taliban soldiers can seemingly demolish a well-funded, U.S.-trained government security force listed at 300,000 on paper. The answer is not about training or firepower, but hearts and minds. The Taliban understand Sun Tzu’s familiar dictum that every war is won or lost before it is fought and that the ultimate victory is to break the enemy’s resistance without fighting.
Prof. Oku Singer
We can expect desperate measures will continue to be taken to keep itself propped up. Truth must prevail and not be hidden in times such as this. Africa must be wise to these facts in order to not be sucked into America's collapse and thus it needs wise and compassionate leadership to guide in times such as this. Truth must prevail in times such as this. Greed and corruption within Africa, if allowed to continue festering, will devastate and impede African progress. This is not what its people want or deserve for a brighter future is on its way regardless of how dark matters may appear at the moment.
Americans have questioned how roughly 70,000 Taliban soldiers can seemingly demolish a well-funded, U.S.-trained government security force listed at 300,000 on paper. The answer is not about training or firepower, but hearts and minds. The Taliban understand Sun Tzu’s familiar dictum that every war is won or lost before it is fought and that the ultimate victory is to break the enemy’s resistance without fighting.
Prof. Oku Singer
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.