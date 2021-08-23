UNITED STATES OF AFRICA

BABYLON'S IMMINENT COLLAPSE IS UPON US



We can expect desperate measures will continue to be taken to keep itself propped up. Truth must prevail and not be hidden in times such as this. Africa must be wise to these facts in order to not be sucked into America's collapse and thus it needs wise and compassionate leadership to guide in times such as this. Truth must prevail in times such as this. Greed and corruption within Africa, if allowed to continue festering, will devastate and impede African progress. This is not what its people want or deserve for a brighter future is on its way regardless of how dark matters may appear at the moment.



Americans have questioned how roughly 70,000 Taliban soldiers can seemingly demolish a well-funded, U.S.-trained government security force listed at 300,000 on paper. The answer is not about training or firepower, but hearts and minds. The Taliban understand Sun Tzu’s familiar dictum that every war is won or lost before it is fought and that the ultimate victory is to break the enemy’s resistance without fighting.



Prof. Oku Singer