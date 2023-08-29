Conflict & True Discernment

March 18th, 2018

Pastor Dean teaches about dealing with conflict and true spiritual discernment versus religious knowledge and opinions. Much of what is called "discernment" has to do with a person's own doctrinal beliefs/biases, outward appearances, and knowledge only acquired by the flesh and the mind. True discernment does have a base of knowledge, but it really comes from the Holy Spirit and often has nothing outwardly that would indicate what is being perceived in our spirit. Too many go by only the outward appearance instead of being led by the Holy Spirit and this can be dangerous when choosing who we are going to associate with and follow. Too many rogue "ministries" out there that hate and reject the command to be in church.