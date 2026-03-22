Are Russian Nootropics Credible? 🇷🇺 Vendor Comparison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's dispense with the stereotypes first. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian businessmen had a well-deserved reputation for shady dealings. I wouldn't blame anyone for being a little skeptical of buying Nootropics or anti-aging medicines from a Russian source. But that was 30 years ago; times have changed, and now, frankly, you should be skeptical of everyone. Government regulating agencies like the FDA are hopelessly corrupt and captured by big pharma, which is probably sponsoring your family doctor's next luxurious vacation. The internet is a double-edged sword when it comes to your health; Amazon sells "health" supplements tainted with catastrophic amounts of toxic heavy metals, but the internet also gives you an unparalleled ability to sniff out the scams and figure out what actually works.
Read Comparison 📑 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/russian-nootropics-comparison
Shop 💲 Russian Nootropics/Anti-Aging Medicines 👇 Vendors Compared
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.