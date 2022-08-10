Mark of the Beast | Social Credit Score | Do Central Bank Digital Currencies & Digital IDs Pave the Way for the Mark of the Beast System / Social Credit Scores?

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WATCH - Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains what CBDCs are and how they could benefit businesses and consumers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8eZcPnWeU

What Are CBDCs? Central Bank Digital Currency - https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/central-bank-digital-currency-cbdc.asp

Central Bank Digital Currencies: How Freedom Dies! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ek09mI2QslM

Bank of England tells ministers to intervene on digital currency 'programming' - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/06/21/bank-england-tells-ministers-intervene-digital-currency-programming/