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Divine Summons of the Lord to Leadership in the Body of Christ, Part 2
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10 views • June 10, 2021
This is a divine summons of the leadership in the Body of Christ on the seven mountains of culture to the Judgement Seat of Christ. All their works were to be tested by fire. 1 Cor. 3:12 followed by submission to be scrutinized by the Good Shepherd to the shepherd's rod to be in the bond of covenant. Separation of the sheep and the goats -= traitors and rebels.
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