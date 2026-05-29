BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wormwood, Antichrist & I Come Suddenly 5-27-26@9:06 PM Shared 5-29-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
186 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • Today

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning Wormword's descent, the antichrist, man of sin stepping forward, the water being stored by lucifer's kingdom and the return of Jesus Christ.

Revelation 8:10-11

10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters;

11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyJesusMinistry777

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyjesus-propheticdre7856


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Keywords
wormwoodraptureantichrist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
The Hemp Wars: A review of the battle for your medicine cabinet

The Hemp Wars: A review of the battle for your medicine cabinet

Belle Carter
Eating Close to Bedtime: Expert Advice on Protecting Sleep Without Sacrificing Social Life

Eating Close to Bedtime: Expert Advice on Protecting Sleep Without Sacrificing Social Life

Morgan S. Verity
Google Warns Canada&#8217;s Bill C-22 Could Create Surveillance Backdoors

Google Warns Canada’s Bill C-22 Could Create Surveillance Backdoors

Edison Reed
AI data centers&#8217; &#8220;infrasound&#8221; pollution linked to nausea, insomnia in nearby residents

AI data centers’ “infrasound” pollution linked to nausea, insomnia in nearby residents

Willow Tohi
Georgia Homeowners Face Eminent Domain Amid Surging Data Center Power Demand

Georgia Homeowners Face Eminent Domain Amid Surging Data Center Power Demand

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy