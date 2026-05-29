Wormwood, Antichrist & I Come Suddenly 5-27-26@9:06 PM Shared 5-29-26

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FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning Wormword's descent, the antichrist, man of sin stepping forward, the water being stored by lucifer's kingdom and the return of Jesus Christ.
Revelation 8:10-11
10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters;
11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.
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Vicki Parnell
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