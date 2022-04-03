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SKIN DEEP- THE BATTLE OVER MORGELLONS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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348 views • April 03, 2022
What I use to Detox... I have used these items long term and can attest to their success!
Zeolite- broad spectrum heavy metals and Morgellons detoxifier. This all around amazing detoxifier, and other great Detoxifying health products can be found here.
https://regalsupplements.com?AFFID=525602
Activated Charcoal- can be purchased at your local pharmacy or health foods store.
Boron/Borax - Purchase 20 Mule Team Borax at your local supermarket on the laundry isle.
Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth - local health foods store.
I have added a few other products to my Detox regimen and will disclose
what they are once I verify if they are successful. So, Stay tuned.......
Zeolite- broad spectrum heavy metals and Morgellons detoxifier. This all around amazing detoxifier, and other great Detoxifying health products can be found here.
https://regalsupplements.com?AFFID=525602
Activated Charcoal- can be purchased at your local pharmacy or health foods store.
Boron/Borax - Purchase 20 Mule Team Borax at your local supermarket on the laundry isle.
Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth - local health foods store.
I have added a few other products to my Detox regimen and will disclose
what they are once I verify if they are successful. So, Stay tuned.......
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