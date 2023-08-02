Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady: So many Merchants Distort the Word of My Divine Son, You must Convert and Pray now!
channel image
High Hopes
2677 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
6 views
Published Wednesday

Servants of Christ


August 1, 2023


Message from our Lady to Luz de Maria on April 3rd


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#virginmary #catholic #conversion #apparition


Our Lady: So many merchants Distort the Word of My Divine Son, You must Convert and Pray now!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BknyI8MCqEE

Keywords
jesuschristiancatholicluz de mariaprayvirgin maryconvertmerchantsour ladyservants of christdistort the word

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket