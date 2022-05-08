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Situation Update: The Renegade Obama Calling The Shots Behind The Scenes!! This Is The Culling!!
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
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20607 views • May 08, 2022
This War Has Only Just Begun!! Food Plant Explosions, Mass Siege, Worldwide Starvation, Food Supply Shortages, And Global Tyranny Are Hitting Full Force!! The Time To Act Is Now!! Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Preparedness Food!!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Video Sources:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=627671c363d6dc5be5c72fde

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/globalists-have-been-planning-to-starve-the-world-with-food-scarcity-since-at-least-2015

https://strangesounds.org/2022/05/emp-is-here-within-a-year-of-an-emp-attack-at-least-2-thirds-of-the-us-population-will-perish-from-starvation-disease-and-social-collapse.html

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82521/dire-warnings-from-past-us-presidents-and-other-highprofile-leaders-about-an-invisible-government.html

https://humansbefree.com/2022/05/ministry-of-truth-trends-on-twitter-after-government-unveils-new-disinformation-governance-board.html

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/us-intel-assisted-in-sinking-russian-flagship-vessel-officials-claim-bombshell-escalation

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-07-branch-covidians-an-apocalyptic-medical-extremist-group-of-tyrants.html

https://headlineusa.com/ex-fbi-intel-chief-hillarys-campaign-pushed-contrived-disinformation/
Keywords
vaccinesrussiadeep statedonald trumpworld war 3ukraineshadow governmentmedical tyrannydepopulation agendawe the peopleobama deceptionglobal eliteemp attacknew pandemichostile takeoverhillary clinton arrestus intel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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