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Situation Update: The Renegade Obama Calling The Shots Behind The Scenes!! This Is The Culling!!
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20607 views • May 08, 2022
This War Has Only Just Begun!! Food Plant Explosions, Mass Siege, Worldwide Starvation, Food Supply Shortages, And Global Tyranny Are Hitting Full Force!! The Time To Act Is Now!! Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Preparedness Food!!
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Video Sources:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=627671c363d6dc5be5c72fde
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/globalists-have-been-planning-to-starve-the-world-with-food-scarcity-since-at-least-2015
https://strangesounds.org/2022/05/emp-is-here-within-a-year-of-an-emp-attack-at-least-2-thirds-of-the-us-population-will-perish-from-starvation-disease-and-social-collapse.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82521/dire-warnings-from-past-us-presidents-and-other-highprofile-leaders-about-an-invisible-government.html
https://humansbefree.com/2022/05/ministry-of-truth-trends-on-twitter-after-government-unveils-new-disinformation-governance-board.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/us-intel-assisted-in-sinking-russian-flagship-vessel-officials-claim-bombshell-escalation
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-07-branch-covidians-an-apocalyptic-medical-extremist-group-of-tyrants.html
https://headlineusa.com/ex-fbi-intel-chief-hillarys-campaign-pushed-contrived-disinformation/
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Video Sources:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=627671c363d6dc5be5c72fde
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/globalists-have-been-planning-to-starve-the-world-with-food-scarcity-since-at-least-2015
https://strangesounds.org/2022/05/emp-is-here-within-a-year-of-an-emp-attack-at-least-2-thirds-of-the-us-population-will-perish-from-starvation-disease-and-social-collapse.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82521/dire-warnings-from-past-us-presidents-and-other-highprofile-leaders-about-an-invisible-government.html
https://humansbefree.com/2022/05/ministry-of-truth-trends-on-twitter-after-government-unveils-new-disinformation-governance-board.html
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/us-intel-assisted-in-sinking-russian-flagship-vessel-officials-claim-bombshell-escalation
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-07-branch-covidians-an-apocalyptic-medical-extremist-group-of-tyrants.html
https://headlineusa.com/ex-fbi-intel-chief-hillarys-campaign-pushed-contrived-disinformation/
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