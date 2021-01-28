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EP 2295-9AM PRIEST ISSUES DIRE WARNING FROM ROME - CALLS FOR MILLIONS TO TAKE TO THE STREETS
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352 views • January 28, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2295 - 9AM  EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 27, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:  https://evault.video/view?l=1072838100 


EP 2295-9AM PRIEST ISSUES DIRE WARNING FROM ROME - CALLS FOR MILLIONS TO TAKE TO THE STREETS  


Vatican City, officially the Vatican City State, is the Holy See’s independent city state, an enclave within Rome, Italy. The Vatican City State, also known as The Vatican, became independent from Italy with the Lateran Treaty, and it is a distinct territory under “full ownership, exclusive dominion, and sovereign authority and jurisdiction” of the Holy See, itself a sovereign entity of international law, which maintains the city state’s temporal, diplomatic, and spiritual independence. With an area of 49 hectares and a population of about 825, it is the smallest sovereign state in the world by both area and population.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16750 



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