LAUGHTER SAVED MY LIFE - THE ROSEANNE BARR INTERVIEW

Comedy maverick, Roseanne Barr, joins Del in studio for an riveting discussion, spanning her
abusive childhood, her legendary career, and how her refusal to tow the line with the Hollywood elites eventually led to her historical canceling. Hear what the fearless comic learned from losing everything and why she refuses to regret anything.
AIRDATE: August 22, 2024