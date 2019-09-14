"Plastic Macca" ~ Paul is Dead (PID)/Beatles conspiracy book by Tina Foster ~ Chapter 1

"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" by Tina Foster In the fall of 1969, a rumor swept across two continents that the lovable Beatle, Paul McCartney, had been killed in a car crash. According to some, he was replaced by “Billy Shears.” This book is an attempt to separate fact from fiction. Join the author on a fascinating trip deep into rock n’ roll lore. You will no doubt be surprised by some of the discoveries that are made along the way to the shocking conclusion. This book will rock your world! This is an audio recording of Chapter One of the book, which can also be downloaded at https://www.scribd.com/document/425819917/Plastic-Macca-The-Secret-Death-and-Replacement-of-Beatle-Paul-McCartney-by-Tina-Tina%20Foster The book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849 Tina Foster is an attorney and author of "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image."

Tina's blog is at plasticmacca.blogspot.com.