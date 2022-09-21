DALTON CLODFELTER TALKS TO TIM GORDON

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The Right Dissident
September 20, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter sits down and talks politics/religion with the host of Rules For Retrogrades, Tim Gordon. Dalton also discuss the issue of rampant homosexuality resulting in dramatic increase in STDs.
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