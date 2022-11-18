City Governments Worldwide Must Join "Climate" Bandwagon, ICLEI Chief Says

SHARM EL-SHEIK--City governments across the United States around the world are being brought on to the climate-change and sustainability bandwagon with major help from international organizations, explained Des Moines Mayor and ICLEI President Frank Cownie in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the United Nations COP27 climate conference. Cownie said these are not political issues, and that "science" demands that governments—even in Republican areas—get in line. Citing the COVID crisis as an example, Cownie suggested those who resist do so for selfish reasons. Asked about Republican-controlled local governments dropping out of ICLEI en mass and in some cases, as in Alabama, even making it illegal for governments and agencies to participate, he said the "science is very clear" and that everybody needs these sorts of policies like they need food or clean water.

