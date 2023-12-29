Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MIA: Masculinity in America | Prager U New Documentary
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published 18 hours ago

MIA: Masculinity in America  |  Prager U Full Documentary

 Young men are told that masculinity is “toxic,” traditional gender roles are oppressive, fathers are unnecessary, and women are no different from men. This is leaving young men grappling with questions about their identity and purpose. @aldobuttazzoni  searches for the truth and speaks with respected experts about the critical role men play in society. 


Featuring interviews with:


- John Gray (author of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus)


- Cassie Jaye (investigative filmmaker and director of The Red Pill documentary)


- John Rosemond (family psychologist and author of The Bible Parenting Code)


- Dr. Chloe Carmichael (clinical psychologist and author of Nervous Energy)


- Brian Echevarria (father, husband, and activist who went viral for his anti-CRT speech at a school board meeting)


PragerU’s short documentary, MIA: Masculinity in America, encourages men to embrace the power of masculinity and its positive impact on relationships, families, and society as a whole. 

Keywords
miaprager unew documentarymasculinity in america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket