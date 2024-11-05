FULL SHOW Crooked journo arresting cop Matt Jukes; C4 exposes genocidalist King Charles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Labour/WEF inheritance tax hike; UK journo arresting cop Matt Jukes a crim? Southport killer groomed online? C4 exposes genocidalist King Charles' greed
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/10/31/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-214/
— The Budget. Social care, palliative care funding crisis ignored. Strikers paid off. Inheritance tax. NI, wages tax. Spending on public services.
— £100bn a year to pay off interest on debt. Military more money to fight Russia. Budget 2024: key points at a glance
— Labour’s inheritance tax raid on farmers ‘needs to be reversed’ Mr Anderson said the Labour “raid” on farmers would “decimate” rural communities across Britain.
— Inheritance tax is a fascist (pro-corporate) anti-family tax: Kevin Cahill, journalist and author, on Big Tech breaking the law with mass surveillance
— Are Britons being fleeced on inheritance tax? New data appears to say yes The Treasury’s inheritance tax receipts are at an all-time high
— Starmer speaking to Biden – Starmer joined Trilateral Commission.
— The phoney cold war explained: G Edward Griffin, The Grand Design, on the American war machine in 1968
— CND protest at RAF USAF Lakenheath tomorrow – anti nuclear weapons. Nuclear non proliferation treaty.
— Editor of ‘Modern War’ magazine Joseph Miranda from 2014 on war gaming board games
— game about Russia invading Ukraine which includes CIA funded NGOs protesting on the streets what we can learn from war gaming
— Iraq won so they sacked the general! ‘Millennium Challenge 2002’ was a Pentagon war game exercise.
— Marine Corps Lieutenant General Paul K. Van Riper, playing Iraq, WON in ten minutes so he was sacked!
— Rep. Clay Higgins on the FBI involvement in Jan 6th storming of Capital Building by Trump supporters.
— Reminder two months to go - George Galloway, Worker’s Party – Starmer will take UK to war within 6 months
— Journalist arresting top cop Matt Jukes refused to investigate serious crimes when S Wales police force CC
— Why did Matt Jukes, now head of Met police’s journalist arresting pro-genocide squad, ‘take no interest’ in evidence of serious organised crime
— Within his own force when chief constable of South Wales Police? So says Tony Roach, former Cardiff cop, who used to have Matt Jukes as his boss
— The UK Was Warned This Counterterrorism Program Was A Disaster — But Rolled It Out Anyway – Revealed:
— British government rolled out a dangerously flawed intelligence-sharing system right as the UK suffered one of its deadliest years from terrorism.
— WAS HE GROOMED BY INTEL. ONLINE? Axel Rudakubana (18), who allegedly murdered three children in Southport, charged with terrorism.
— Tommy Robinson funded by Israel, a tool of criminal security services. How the Israel lobby fuelled the rise of Britain’s top anti-Muslim chaos agent by David Miller·
— Kamala Harris rattled after she was heckled by an anti-Israel protester at rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday same happened on Sunday
— Trump speech – no WW3 under him? Donald Trump and Melania enrapture his fans in sellout New York City rally
— Tim Cohen, Christian and author of ‘The Anti Christ and a Cup of Tea’, joins Tony and Martin online. A debate between Tim and Martin
— Tim is pro Zionists owning the Land of Israel, which God gave them – Martin sees Zionist takeover of Palestine as a colonial act.
— Does Netanyahu see himself as the King, prophesied to bring in a 'Jewish Messiah/Antichrist'? Why does Tim think King Charles III is the Antichrist?
— Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, in Bethlehem, on Bible prophesy about the return of the Jews.
— What does Bible say about the return of the Jews to Israel? ‘Christian Zionism: The Tragedy and the Turning’ – war is never Christian.
— Popular Resistance in Palestine: A history of Hope and Empowerment Book by Mazin Qumsiyeh*
— C4 Dispatches ‘The King, the Prince, and their Secret Millions’, tomorrow Saturday 2nd November at 8.10pm.
— Kevin Cahill, author of ‘Who Owns Britain’ ‘The Times Rich List’, on the Royal’s wealth and power, and King Charles in Australia being heckled
— Israeli surveillance. Mazin Qumsiyeh on visiting Australia in July and meeting Lidia Thorpe, heckler of King Charles – Western colonisation.
— George Samuely, in Budapest, explains up to 500,000 Moldovans in Russia couldn’t vote in the recent Moldovan referendum, and Georgian elections.
— George Szamuely at the UN: Threats to international peace and security – Security Council, 9769th meeting George’s presentation at UN Security Council .
— State Department Threatens Georgia With ‘Consequences,’ Amid Rigged Election Claims Despite billions spent trying to overturn the Georgian government
— BRICS Conference in Kazan, Russia, last week – strategic Countries on Russian border.
— Halloween warning, Devil Worship, The Rise Of Satanism documentary (1989) Resist the devil and he will flee from you. – An epidemic of ritual abuse of children from infants to teenagers
— NOT The BCfm Politics Show