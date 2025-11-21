11/21/25 FREAKY FRIDAY: TRUMPDAMI! Ackman/Fannie-Freddie/Pulte, MB/CAIR, Russia G8!

11/21/25 President Trump praised Mamdani in surprise Oval Office bromance display today as Ackman vies for Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac IPO that forgives senior investors who orchestrated the Big Short & NYC RE housing development Deals with FHFA come into play. Will Trump declare Muslim B'hood & CAIR T-ist Org.s to hobble the jihad RE takeover of NY? And so much More! Pray & Take Action America! We ARE FREE!!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

Thune: 202-224-2321

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





MTG RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/breaking-marjorie-taylor-greene-announces-resignation-congress-video/





Trump/Mamdani Oval Office Presser:

https://rumble.com/v7227xq-watch-president-trump-holds-a-meeting-with-zohran-mamdani-mayor-elect-of-ne.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





Bill Ackman's Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Privatization plan to forgive senior investors debts who caused the Big Short of 2008:

https://nypost.com/2025/11/18/business/bill-ackman-calls-trumps-plan-for-fannie-freddie-ipo-not-feasible-nor-desirable-heres-his-solution/





DOJ/Blanche Going After Ed Martin/Bill Pulte:

https://joehoft.com/breaking-doj-not-going-after-adam-schiff-its-going-after-ed-martin-and-those-who-uncovered-schiffs-mortgage-crimes/





Operation: “See you in Valhalla, Charlie”. | Candace Ep 270

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKXdKV-OBog





Trumping Migraines! C60 Evo Holiday Sales!

https://rumble.com/v720jvo-112025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v722lbo-112125.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!



