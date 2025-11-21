11/21/25 FREAKY FRIDAY: TRUMPDAMI! Ackman/Fannie-Freddie/Pulte, MB/CAIR, Russia G8!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/21/25 President Trump praised Mamdani in surprise Oval Office bromance display today as Ackman vies for Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac IPO that forgives senior investors who orchestrated the Big Short & NYC RE housing development Deals with FHFA come into play. Will Trump declare Muslim B'hood & CAIR T-ist Org.s to hobble the jihad RE takeover of NY? And so much More! Pray & Take Action America! We ARE FREE!!
MTG RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/breaking-marjorie-taylor-greene-announces-resignation-congress-video/
Trump/Mamdani Oval Office Presser:
https://rumble.com/v7227xq-watch-president-trump-holds-a-meeting-with-zohran-mamdani-mayor-elect-of-ne.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
Bill Ackman's Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Privatization plan to forgive senior investors debts who caused the Big Short of 2008:
https://nypost.com/2025/11/18/business/bill-ackman-calls-trumps-plan-for-fannie-freddie-ipo-not-feasible-nor-desirable-heres-his-solution/
DOJ/Blanche Going After Ed Martin/Bill Pulte:
https://joehoft.com/breaking-doj-not-going-after-adam-schiff-its-going-after-ed-martin-and-those-who-uncovered-schiffs-mortgage-crimes/
Operation: “See you in Valhalla, Charlie”. | Candace Ep 270
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKXdKV-OBog
