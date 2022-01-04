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Acts 24 - 26 KJV
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1 view • January 04, 2022
Paul was brought before Felix the governor at Caesarea. Paul was kept in custody. Paul appealed to Caesar. Paul was brought before king Agrippa and Bernice. Paul defended himself before Agrippa. Paul testified of his miraculous conversion on the road to Damascus.
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