© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Targeted Individuals And RFID /Microchip Implant Technology Non-Consentual Human Experiementation
Follow
1
Share
Report
176 views • May 20, 2021
This was uploaded April 14 2016. Today, 20/05/21 it is even more relevant than ever. This is quite a revealing and eye opening interview; it may even shock you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.