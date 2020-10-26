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Episode #1962 - Thursday - June 04, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/QpYE781YNuw
ANARCHY: Minneapolis City Council Members Consider Disbanding The Police - 1962-6PM
Budget meeting after budget meeting, they’d turn out with their petitions and signs, demanding the city put less money into its police department and more money into programs that stop crimes from happening in the first place – affordable housing, addiction counseling, violence prevention programs. The council’s been listening. “I think we’ve had a vision for a while of wanting to see another kind of city response to those [911] calls,” says Council Member Steve Fletcher, whose Ward 3 covers parts of downtown. Calls about mental health crises could be answered by mental health professionals. Calls about opioid abuse could be answered by addiction experts. Instead, both get cops, usually armed. But it’s one thing to think that’s a good idea and another to get it done.
ANARCHY: Minneapolis City Council Members Consider Disbanding The Police – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/4yNZ30qMJbH
GUEST: Ashley Smith is a homeschooling mom of 4 children 10 and under.She is a private vocal teacher and she and her husband own a sales office handling small business merchant services. She's a passionate patriot who loves liberty, her State of North Carolina, and Nation, ... Ashley is a registered Independent.
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