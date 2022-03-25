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450 GIgs of Deleted Files Recovered From Hunter Biden's Laptop - Mostly Child Porn
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422 views • March 25, 2022
“In the last three days, we found 450 gigabytes of erased material,” he told Mary Grace. “That would include hundreds of thousands of emails we didn’t know about, 80,000 plus images and videos we knew nothing about, thousands and thousands of documents. We have also been able to recover all of the attachments, which we could never see before.”
Upon beginning to look at the newfound images, Maxey said one of his researchers told him the pictures were “all little girls.”
At this point, the team decided to stop looking at the images any further as they will have to go directly to the Swiss police if child pornography is found.
At the end of this week, Maxey and his crew will be going over the images and videos alongside law enforcement officials to ensure the proper procedure is followed regarding the types of abhorrent crimes they assume to be committed in the media cache.
Upon beginning to look at the newfound images, Maxey said one of his researchers told him the pictures were “all little girls.”
At this point, the team decided to stop looking at the images any further as they will have to go directly to the Swiss police if child pornography is found.
At the end of this week, Maxey and his crew will be going over the images and videos alongside law enforcement officials to ensure the proper procedure is followed regarding the types of abhorrent crimes they assume to be committed in the media cache.
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