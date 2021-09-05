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90 views • September 05, 2021
It’s genocide but people turn away
The media whores on TV lie each day
Blind obedience gets in the way
Of realising the state just hates your face
How many times must history repeat
How easily forgot lies and deceit
This is a war on our humanity
But the sad souls are bleating their disbelief
They infiltrate our psyche from the inside
Destroy our social fabric tear the ties
They poison us with every single play
These demons have no conscience that’s their way
The media whores on TV lie each day
Blind obedience gets in the way
Of realising the state just hates your face
How many times must history repeat
How easily forgot lies and deceit
This is a war on our humanity
But the sad souls are bleating their disbelief
They infiltrate our psyche from the inside
Destroy our social fabric tear the ties
They poison us with every single play
These demons have no conscience that’s their way
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