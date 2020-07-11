Harmeet Dhillon - Roger Stone was the Victim of Political Prosecution Trump right to commute his prison term

Roger Stone was the Victim of Political Prosecution. By Harmeet K. Dhillon



President Trump’s Friday night commutation of the unjust 40-month prison sentence given to Roger Stone for convictions of lying to Congress and witness tampering, was necessary to correct a grave injustice and abuse of power.



Now -- at long last -- the tragedy of Stone’s wrongful and politically motivated indictment, trial, conviction, sentencing and the rejection of his appeal is nearly over. This is a prosecution that should have never happened, and one that was motivated entirely by ego, politics and hatred of President Trump.



The saga began with a predawn SWAT team raid on Stone’s Florida home, televised by a gleeful CNN crew that -- by an amazing “coincidence” – happened to be on the scene. It looked like a bad made-for-TV movie about the takedown of an armed and dangerous terrorist leader -- when, in fact, Stone was unarmed and posed no danger to anyone.



Thankfully, President Trump has now acted in the interests of justice so that the 67-year-old Stone, has been able to avoid a potential death sentence due to his vulnerability if he were imprisoned. Ironically, our prisons are being emptied of dangerous criminals at the very same time that the harmless Stone was about to be committed to life-threatening confinement.



What exactly did Roger Stone do to merit 40 months in prison -- a sentence longer than some drug dealers, killers, human traffickers, rapists, and robbers receive?



Stone was convicted of all seven counts charged in the indictment against him -- obstruction of justice, false statements, and witness tampering – relating to his alleged 2016 campaign communications with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.



Prosecutors working for anti-Trump Special Counsel Robert Mueller were under intense pressure to deliver on the hyped Russia collusion narrative in what is tantamount to an attempted coup against the president



In the end, the Stone prosecution had nothing to do with justice.



The prosecution was meant to send a message – not so much to witnesses that they shouldn’t lie to Congress or obstruct justice, because if that were the case former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper would be behind bars right now.



No, the prosecution of Trump supporters was meant to send a message to conservatives: if you dare support Trump, you will be targeted with a no-holds-barred and merciless political prosecution.



Who wants to risk prison, the blackening of their good name, or bankruptcy caused by enormous legal defense costs for supporting your favored candidate for president?



Piling onto the unjustified prosecution and abuse of government resources was a federal judge, Amy Berman Jackson, whose sentencing hearing condemning Stone to three years and four months in prison was replete with personal attacks against Stone and the president.



The judge abandoned all pretense of impartiality when she complained about alleged threats Stone had made against her on social media in his typical flamboyant, exaggerated fashion (before she muzzled him with a gag order). Since when have we allowed the alleged victim of wrongdoing to judge the allegation and hand out a prison sentence to the alleged perpetrator?



In the end, the Stone prosecution had nothing to do with justice. It was about politics, public shaming, and a peculiar inside-the-Beltway set of self-referential rules: watch your back and watch who you support, because WE, the establishment, are watching YOU.



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