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Festival Teaching by Rick and Seder Dinner with Amanda and Chris! Apr 16, 2022
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30 views • April 17, 2022
Festival Teaching by Rick and Seder Dinner with Amanda and Chris!
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Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:
http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/
Join Rick, Kent Henry & Other Patriot Guests BACKSTAGE!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
PraiseNPrayer every Mon and Thu night!
Shop these B2T Ministry Sponsors:
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors
Defund the Swamp & Fund the Kingdom!!
Get the free SHOW NOTES!
Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#Blessed2Teach
#B2TNeighborhood
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