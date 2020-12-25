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THE GENOCIDE OF THE BOERS 1899-1902
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59 views • December 25, 2020
THE GENOCIDE OF THE BOERS
The British waged war against the Boer Republics on behalf of the international bankers and mine owners and on behalf of the 'uitlanders' who had rushed into the Transvaal to extract gold and set up illicit trade.
The British ended up destroying the Boer's homes, farms, orchards and food stocks. Worse still the British interned Boers in camps which resulted in an estimated 27 thousand deaths of mostly women and children.
The British genocided their brothers and sisters for the sake of international oligarchs.
Our primary source material is Stephen Mitford's book - The Genocide of the Boers. Published by www.BarnesReview.com
Please join us on Dlive for future streams.
https://dlive.tv/HUSSSAR
Donate to Bryan and the HUSSAR project.
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Come Join us on social media:
https://linktr.ee/bryananthony
The British waged war against the Boer Republics on behalf of the international bankers and mine owners and on behalf of the 'uitlanders' who had rushed into the Transvaal to extract gold and set up illicit trade.
The British ended up destroying the Boer's homes, farms, orchards and food stocks. Worse still the British interned Boers in camps which resulted in an estimated 27 thousand deaths of mostly women and children.
The British genocided their brothers and sisters for the sake of international oligarchs.
Our primary source material is Stephen Mitford's book - The Genocide of the Boers. Published by www.BarnesReview.com
Please join us on Dlive for future streams.
https://dlive.tv/HUSSSAR
Donate to Bryan and the HUSSAR project.
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
Come Join us on social media:
https://linktr.ee/bryananthony
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