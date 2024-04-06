WHY SQUATTERS IN DEMOCRAT HOMES IS A GOOD THING!

Squatters in the United States of America have more rights than the people whose houses they are stealing. There's positively nothing worse than dealing with someone who decides to move into a house that you have worked your entire life for. These squatters are also forcing you to pay the bills on the house and the mortgages on the house and seemingly you do not have any legal recourse to stop them. It is time for Americans to arm up and fight for their rights.

I am looking to work with lawyers all over the United States who know how to fight squatters rights in America. Let's take back our own properties and take them back now!

Kevin J. Johnston

www.freedomreport.ca