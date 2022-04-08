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This is how we take our country Back!
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45 views • April 08, 2022
Original Notice - Mirrored here for posterity and education purposes
Our Great Awakening
33.9K subscribers
Bobby Laurence and Bonnie Straight give us a MASTER CLASS on how to TAKE BACK OUR SOVEREIGNTY !!!
Please check back for links to the documents that we will draft based on this video.
You can find Bobby on Telegram here: https://t.me/bobbylawrence_1776
And here is a great overview of his work: https://youtu.be/7Lprqj8BRy4
Also follow David and Bonnie Straight !!!
They are currently touring the United States giving seminars. Reach out directly to book a seminar in your city/state!!
Our Great Awakening
33.9K subscribers
Bobby Laurence and Bonnie Straight give us a MASTER CLASS on how to TAKE BACK OUR SOVEREIGNTY !!!
Please check back for links to the documents that we will draft based on this video.
You can find Bobby on Telegram here: https://t.me/bobbylawrence_1776
And here is a great overview of his work: https://youtu.be/7Lprqj8BRy4
Also follow David and Bonnie Straight !!!
They are currently touring the United States giving seminars. Reach out directly to book a seminar in your city/state!!
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