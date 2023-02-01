READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 85

1 <To the Chief Musician. A Psalm of the sons of Korah.> LORD, You have been favorable to Your land; You have brought back the captivity of Jacob.

2 You have forgiven the iniquity of Your people; You have covered all their sin. Selah

3 You have taken away all Your wrath; You have turned from the fierceness of Your anger.

4 Restore us, O God of our salvation, And cause Your anger toward us to cease.

5 Will You be angry with us forever? Will You prolong Your anger to all generations?

6 Will You not revive us again, That Your people may rejoice in You?

7 Show us Your mercy, LORD, And grant us Your salvation.

8 I will hear what God the LORD will speak, For He will speak peace To His people and to His saints; But let them not turn back to folly.

9 Surely His salvation is near to those who fear Him, That glory may dwell in our land.

10 Mercy and truth have met together; Righteousness and peace have kissed.

11 Truth shall spring out of the earth, And righteousness shall look down from heaven.

12 Yes, the LORD will give what is good; And our land will yield its increase.

13 Righteousness will go before Him, And shall make His footsteps our pathway.

(Ps. 85:1-13 NKJ)