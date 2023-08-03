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The Truth About Abortion - Mat Staver - Freedom Alive® Ep53
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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17 views • August 03, 2023

The U.S. Supreme Court has now overturned the horrible Roe and Casey abortion decisions. And we are grateful. But the work has just begun. For decades pro-abortionists have told countless lies in order to justify the killing of precious unborn children. But with today’s technology, it’s clear to see that God created each of us from the moment of conception. And each person He creates for a wonderful purpose. Learn more on this powerful episode of Freedom Alive.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered August 14, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
abortionprochoiceproliferoe v waderight to lifehuman rightsproabortionwomens rightsmy body my choicebodily autonomyantiabortionreproductive right
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