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Justin Trudeau Announces His 'Build Back Better' Election Campaign as Haiti Needs to Sadly 'Build Back Better' - Again!
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31 views • August 16, 2021
In September 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a Zoom Teleconference with fellow G7 countries and announced that Canada would contribute to the global vaccination program. In his six minute speech he mentioned the terms 'Great Reset', 'Global Climate Crisis' and 'Build Back Batter'. One year later and today (August 15th, 2021) Trudeau announced that Canada is voting for a new Prime Minister on September 20th. Almost one year later Trudeau used the same three 'New World Order' terms during his election kick-off speech. What caught my eye was how many times Trudeau used the term 'Build Back Better' (The Gospel Term for World Economic Forum Guru and founder Klaus Schwab). Yesterday Haiti had another 7.2 earthquake - ten years ago Haiti was devastated by a 7.0 earthquake. In 2010 “Build Back Better” was Bill Clinton’s slogan throughout the shambolic recovery We all know about the 'Ghosts in the Closet' from the Clinton Foundations mingling in post-Haiti's recovery. This Election 2021 here in Canada I am calling Justin Trudeau's 'Build Back Better' campaign. With the new disaster in Haiti and the newly created Joe Biden problems in Afghanistan and China's reluctance to free the 'Two Detained Michaels' there is a lot to discuss in our election. Whenever we hear Justin Trudeau use the term 'Build Back Better' he is signifying to his Party of Davos Masters (insert George Soros here) that he is fulfilling their mandate. That mandate being 'Global Chaos'. I am watching you Justin Trudeau.
Related links:
https://transversewaves.ca/2021/03/01/building-back-better-another-code-for-the-global-coup/
https://www.deseret.com/indepth/2021/1/2/22203108/great-reset-world-economic-forum-politics-conservative-conspiracy-parler-america-first
https://katz.substack.com/p/build-a-better-slogan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_Back_Better
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Related links:
https://transversewaves.ca/2021/03/01/building-back-better-another-code-for-the-global-coup/
https://www.deseret.com/indepth/2021/1/2/22203108/great-reset-world-economic-forum-politics-conservative-conspiracy-parler-america-first
https://katz.substack.com/p/build-a-better-slogan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_Back_Better
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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